Largest documented collection of Black New Zealand artists on show

The largest documented collection of Black New Zealand artists is on show in Auckland, as part of an exhibition, Untold Secrets: Hidden Gifts of Our Ancestors.

There are 21 artists featured including nine poets, nine models and three photographers from Black Creatives Aotearoa, a network enabling New Zealanders of African, Caribbean, Māori and Pasifika descent to connect, create and collaborate.

One of the artists featuring is Kara Beckford of Ngāti Whakaue who has a poem in the exhibition, inspired by a dream she had about her grandmother.

“In the dream, she visited me and I left the dream feeling a sense of belonging which is something I always kind of battled with in between my identities...

“So I wrote a poem about that interaction between us and the feelings that I got and the messages that I got through that dream.”

Beckford grew up in Aotearoa but was born in London.

“I’m Te Arawa and Māori on the side of my mum and on the side of dad I am afro Caribbean so Jamaican, technically British Jamaican.”

She says being a part of Black Creatives Aotearoa has helped her own identity.

“It connects you to other black people who have these intersectional stories and histories around who their families are, what their stories are that made them end up here,” she says.

“That space allowed me a sense of belonging for sure and connection as well, which I think is really important especially when you're living away from your turangawaewae.”

She says that she shows her Māoritanga through her language, her authenticity and through her whakapapa.

“Through the connections that have been formed through my Dad's side as well as my Mum's side.”

Beckford is studying a Doctor of Philosophy in psychology and has included poetry in her thesis.

“My thesis is in understanding how women and how fem people of colour are well, how they negotiate their wellness through creativity, through connection, through spirituality, and then what the institutions or what they systems can learn from us...

“Yes, we're dealing with all these things, we've got mental health stats that are ridiculous. We've got our suicide rates that are just heartbreaking.

“But what are the ways that we are doing things well that we're living well.”

The exhibition was curated by the founder of Black Creatives Aotearoa, Dione Joseph.

“Supporting these artists in their craft was one of the most rewarding experiences I've personally had as an artist,” she says.

This exhibition came together over the course of three months and involved creatives from Auckland, Wellington and Melbourne - all of whom call New Zealand home.

“Our people came together from different disciplines and I had the privilege of juxtaposing these works together in magical ways. For this event, I wanted the visual talents of our photographers and models to shine - and I also wanted our poets to be heard in a different space.”

The exhibition remains open at Q Theatre until the end of the March.

Creatives featuring:

Photographers: Synthia Bahati, Vanessa Samuel and Diana Simumpande

Models: Tyler-Rae Daniels, Timothy Itayi, Abdul Kay, Lubamba Hannah Kazadi, Michelle Mascoll, Angela McCray, Mukukā Hope Musowa, Samuel Negash and Otchali Soares

Poetry: Kara Areta Alice Beckford, Tammie Crystal, Romanni Dobson, Tsitsi Mapepa, Poata Alvie McKree, Vira Paky, Kii Small, Tarisai Tomu and Vanessa Umugabekazi