Last day for rangatahi to apply for enterprise grant

Rangatahi have less than 24 hours to apply for a $1,000 grant to help take their small enterprise to the next level.

Business support network Manaaki has partnered with NZMA and Young Enterprise for the $10,000 ‘You Do You’ initiative, where every week for 10 weeks $1,000 is given to entrepreneurial young people, who need support achieving their dreams, whatever they may be.

"Our rangatahi have the drive, the talent and the passion to achieve amazing things, but often lack the funds and the mentorship to get started.” Says Manaaki General Manager Rachel Adams.

“Your dreams could be unique to you alone [but] this is your chance to go out and chase those dreams” Adams says.

Winners receive support from the accelerator’s mentors, advisors, and trainers like Andy Hamilton: formerly of The Icehouse and a small business advisor to Minister Stuart Nash & league legend Monty Betham, as well as other rangatahi who’ve had success in the programme so far.

Recent recipients include Tawhiri Toheriri-Hallet (Ngāti Porou) who used the grant to purchase kit in pursuit of his dream of becoming a world champion boxer, or Meg Wallace whose dream is designing clothes to promote self-love and body confidence for young women.

Artist Faith Oriwia Henare-Stewart who makes music and short films used the the grant to purchase a loop station for her university music studies and to help produce a visual EP, which she is set to release in May.

To apply entrants simply need to write a short pitch on the Manaaki.io website, with entries closing Thursday, March 24th.