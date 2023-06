Children's Commissioner Frances Eivers. Photo / Supplied

By RNZ Māpuna

Since 1989 the Commissioner for Children has been a vital advocate for tamariki in Aotearoa but by this time next week the role will be gone, dismantled under government reforms introduced last year.

Judge Frances Eivers took up the post in 2021 and looks back at her two years in the post and what the future looks like for youth advocacy in New Zealand.