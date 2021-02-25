Latest positive cases had an open home viewing on the weekend

New details have emerged about the household of the latest community cases of Covid-19.

Three people attended an open home viewing believed to be the Papatoetoe home of the latest three positive cases of Covid-19, as reported by The Spinoff today.

The viewing was held on the Saturday before the Papatoetoe High School student and her siblings tested positive for the virus on Monday.

The student was in a bedroom during the entire 30-minute viewing.

On Tuesday Public Health officials contacted the three attendees and real estate agent in charge of the viewing. They have all been tested and are waiting for their results.

The home is not regarded as a location of interest because all people there at the time are known.

The Ministry of Health has reported no new community cases. However, there are three cases in managed isolation hotels. One of those cases is a historical case and is not regarded as infectious.