Today the Government announced a new law that will stop low-income whānau from being targeted by loan sharks.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Kris Faafoi made the announcement today at the Toru Whetū Kindergarten in Porirua.

Communities like Porirua lenders have previously been perceived as saviours rather than predators by low-income whānau.

Toru Fetu General Manager Caroline Mareko says the new law will help whānau get out of debt.