'Leader in a Crisis' - Ardern Resigns

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced her resignation. Photo / Robert Kitchin / Stuff

‘A leader in a crisis’ and ‘committed to advancing Māori’ is how National Māori Authority chair Matthew Tukaki says prime minister Jacinda Ardern will be remembered.

“For te ao Māori, we have never seen a prime minister or a government in recent history that has invested more than they have and have done more for us.” Tukaki said.

“Natural disasters, a terrorist attack and global pandemic and the global recession. You know, as a prime minister, you get one of those things, once in your premiership… she got really bad luck, she got the lot.”

Te Ao Māori is reacting after Ardern shocked the nation by announcing her resignation as Prime Minister after 5 and a half years in the role.

“We give as much as we can for as long as we can and then it’s time. And for me, it’s time.” Ardern told media this afternoon.

“I believe that leading a country is the most privileged job anyone could ever have, but also one of the more challenging. You cannot, and should not do it unless you have a full tank, plus, a bit in reserve for those unexpected challenges.”

Ardern was applauded for leading the country through crisis, and trying to clean up politics despite attacks from political opponents, by Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“She normalised manaaki into politics and gave rise to women voices and youth on world stages.” Ngarewa Packer said.

“Her and her whānau have endured the most revolting attacks led by misogynistic right wing sickos!”

“I support her decision - she has served her people unselfishly, now it’s time she focus on the most important people in her world - herself & her whānau.”

Māori seats on council, the overhaul of Oranga Tamariki, establishing Matariki as a national public holiday, the introduction of of mandated New Zealand history lessons, and co-governance generally are all accomplishments according to Tukaki.

“The overhaul of Oranga Tamariki didn't happen as a result of a CYFS review in 2017, it begun under her watch… alongside the appointment of a first Māori as chief executive of a mainstream government department.” Tukaki said.

“People forget about the standing up for Māori through local government, which has been a long held aspiration, we're now seeing more Māori in local government and councils in mayoral roles, and so on and so forth.”

It wasn’t all smooth-sailing for Ardern, a no-show at Ihumatao earned her few allies, and Covid-19 mandates presented a struggle according to political scholar Lara Greaves, but she had more fans than detractors.

“Ardern will no doubt be viewed in the history books as the crisis Prime Minister. Her empathetic response to the Christchurch terrorist attack rewrote the textbooks on how to respond after a terrorist attack.” Greaves says.

“She then was prime minister through our world leading COVID response. Thousands more people could have died, but Ardern and her government's decisive action saved lives.”

Pundits have earmarked East Coast MP and Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan as a replacement for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / NZME / Mark Mitchell

Financing programmes advancing te ao Māori are also an achievement according to Tukaki.

“The amount of money going to Māori has grown not only in the 10s of millions, but in the hundreds of millions of dollars under her Prime Ministership…. We've seen a record number of Māori in the New Zealand Parliament, on the labour side of politics, than we have done before.” Tukaki added.

The PM’s resignation came as a surprise to Lady Tureiti Moxon, the Chief Executive of Te Kohao Health and Chair of the Whānau Ora commissioning agency, who applauded the Prime Minister on her crisis management, particularly around Covid-19.

“We as Māori mobilised to look after ourselves and the government then resourced us properly (via the Whanau Ora and the National Māori Urban Authority)

“Getting the Māori Health Authority, across the line was the other big moment during her tenure.” Lady Tureiti added.

Moxon, Tukaki and Greaves all argue there are a number of Māori MPs within Labour fit to takeover from Ardern, including Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan, deputy leader Kelvin Davis, and Māori development Minister Willie Jackson - all are yet to declare if they will stand for the leadership.

“Just look at Kiritapu Allan? I think the Prime Minister's previously said ‘wouldn't she be wonderful?’ as a future leader. You've got people like Willie Jackson, you’ve got Nanaia Mahuta. You've also got some up and coming young people as well. So for example Shannon Halbert, if he survives the election in Northcote, against Dan Bidois.” Tukaki said.

Labour MPs and the public might not be ‘ready’ for a Māori PM, Tureiti argues, but whoever the next leader is, it’s crucial they understand te tiriti and the crown’s obligations to Māori.

“They need to have the courage to support mana motuhake and tino rangatiratanga – by Māori for Māori – so we are enabled to look after our own, our own way. Not undermine all the hard work to date.” Lady Tureiti says.

“‘business as usual’ doesn’t work. It disadvantages Māori and continues to create inequities. There is no privilege in being landless, poor or sick.”

Tukaki says he hopes Māori don’t become a ‘convenient kicking ball’ in the leadup to the next general election, following a changing of the guard on the 9th floor.

“We fail to recognize that as a nation, we have something so unique amongst the world. We have a multicultural, but also bicultural society. We have an indigenous language that is now not only surviving, but is thriving. We have a culture that is recognized around the world in terms of te ao Māori. So my hope is that we don't ascend into madness, that people play the policy not the person.”

Ardern ‘definitely had some detractors including around Māori issues’ according to Greaves.

“An indication of the Labour government not doing a great job was perhaps the return of Te Pāti Māori.”

“Pockets of people were really mad at her about the mandates and the COVID response. To some extent this anger has changed NZ politics - potentially permanently - for example, it wasn't deemed safe for Ardern to attend some events like the BBQ on the lawn at Waitangi this year.” Greaves argued.

“However, our work with the NZ Election Study shows she was a very popular leader among Māori voters generally.”

Caucus will vote Sunday to decide on a new party leader and Prime Minister. Deputy PM Grant Robertson has told Ardern he will not be putting his name forward.

“You know, what the test of leadership is?” Tukaki says.

“When you feel that it's time to step up, you step up. But also equally, when you feel that it's time to step aside, you step aside”.

“You can't get away from the achievements of this Prime Minister and her leadership… it's going to be really interesting where we go into the future.”