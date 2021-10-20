Leading civil servant's new role to get better services and outcomes for Māori

The new deputy public service commissioner, and the first Māori to hold the role, says her job is to ultimately influence better services and outcomes for Māori.

Heather Baggott of Ngāti Maniapoto and Te Āti Awa takes up the role after last year being appointed deputy commissioner, leadership, diversity and inclusion.

“One specific thing the commissioner has in this role is Māori Crown relations,” she says.

“So my job is to bring government agencies together to help the Crown better understand Māori to lift our capability to ultimately influence better services and outcomes for Māori.”

“All the positions I’ve held in public service over the past 20 years have prepared me for this role. My last three years though has equipped me to know how I can shape and influence change working alongside the chief executive team."

She says putting the needs of others first is how she was raised and which ultimately led her to roles in public service along with inspiration from her tupuna.