Rugby's Liam Messam squares off against Samoan league star James Gavet for their 'Fight for Life' on Thursday in Tāmaki Makaurau.

And Gavet already has Messam on the ropes with a hard-to-beat fight kaupapa.

"Giving back for a good cause, I know that plenty of young Poly youths, Pacific, Māori, they've been struggling and a lot of people don't like talking about that stuff," says Gavet.

"I think it's good for us to set an example and give back in our own certain ways."