Lecturer says police have undue influence on Police Ten-7

Academics say police have too much influence on the show Police Ten 7.

"The Police have all the influence on that show, they have the veto," AUT communications lecturer Richard Pamatatau says.

'So, if they don't like what's being captured by the crew, when they are out there on the streets they can take it out."

"The programme captures the activities and allegations of criminality, mainly around Pacific and Māori people. People who can be identified by their skin colour."

Documents released to stuff.co.nz under the Official Information Act showed the producers and police had a close relationship, with police effectively dictating how the production operated.

"It's a very one-sided look at what criminality looks like in New Zealand and that's not to say we shouldn't be watching a show about crime. But we need some balance.

Race Relations commissioner Meng Foon agrees, "They see crimes committed by Māori and Polynesians and think that that is them."

Pamatatau says there is also a responsibility on the police.

"What we don't see in that programme is the cops going into corporate boardrooms. What we don't see in that programme is the police looking at the accountant who stole $600,000 from the private school."

Te Ao Māori News asked police for comment. They responded by saying: "Our contract renewal discussions with Screentime NZ have provided us an opportunity to discuss content for their Police Ten 7 programme.

"We have expressed that we would like to see a more representative picture of policing in New Zealand, including the broad range of work across the community and harm prevention.

"We're looking forward to hearing from Screentime NZ and we are interested in the insights from their external review."