Led Zeppelin and Maori artist Mihirangi collaborate to save the planet

Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones has enlisted the help of musicians both famous and international for a recording of the iconic band’s Led Zeppelin IV song When the Levee Breaks – and it’s got a Māori voice too, rollingstone.com says.

Jones is accompanied by a variety of well-known artists from throughout the world, including Derek Trucks of the Allman Brothers Band, Stephen Perkins of Janes Addiction, Susan Tedeschi of Tedeschi Trucks Band, and Buffalo Nichols of the American Blues. Norwegian vocalist Elle Márjá Eira, Congo guitarist Jason Tamba, and Argentinian pipe player Alfredo Arce are among the international artists who have joined the band.

This also includes Māori singer Mihirangi, who guitarist Sebastian Robertson says is a “Māori powerhouse”. Mihirangi was brought to Robertson’s attention via Playing for Change producer Robin Moxeyu.

Ben Lee of the United States and Mermans Mosengo of the Congo provide duelling harmonica lines for the arrangement.

“Looking at When The Levee Breaks through the lens of producing a song to raise awareness for key environmental organisations truly felt like a plea for climate justice,” Robertson says. “The wailing guitars, harmonica, and vocals all in harmony for Mother Earth.”

The re-recording is part of the Song Around the World programme, which is run by the non-profit Playing for Change. All proceeds will go to Peace Through Music's charity partners, which include Conservation International, American Rivers, WWF, Reverb, and the Playing For Change Foundation, he told rollingstone.com.