Legendary composer excited about world premiere of Tai Timu Tai Pari

The world premiere of arts laureate Dame Gillian Whitehead’s work Tai Timu, Tai Pari for violin and orchestra will premiere at the Auckland Town Hall this evening.

Whitehead (Tūhoe, Ngāi Te Rangi) says it's an honour to finally have her work come to fruition after being postponed for nearly nine months as it was originally scheduled for September last year.

“It sounds wonderful,” she says after rehearsing with the orchestra earlier this morning.

“There is a very good rapport between the players, the soloist and the conductor.”

This work will headline the concert and replaces the previously advertised programme featuring Norwegian trumpeter Tine Ting Helseth.