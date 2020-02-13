Legendary heavyweight boxer Jimmy Thunder passes away

Jimmy Thunder. Source - Gettys

Heavyweight boxer Ti'a James Senio Peau aka Jimmy Thunder passed away peacefully in Auckland Hospital this morning at 54 years of age.

Peau will forever be known for what is arguably, the fastest knockout in boxing history against Crawford Grimsley in 1997. The official time is 13 seconds, 10 of those seconds being the referees' count.

Jimmy Thunder vs Crawford Grimsley. Source - YouTube

Jimmy Thunder was born in Apia, Samoa and fought in what some call the 'Golden Age' of heavyweight boxing. Thunder traded shots with former WBA Heavyweight champion John Ruiz, Chris Byrd, Monte Barrett and Paea Wolfgramm.

Having retired in 2002, his' professional record stands at 49 fights, 35 wins, 14 losses, with 28 of his victories being by way of knockout.