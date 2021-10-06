Legendary league player Benji Marshall hangs up his boots

Benji Marshall, one of rugby league's greatest Māori players to ever step onto the field, has officially called time on his 18-year NRL career.

The Ngāi Tūhoe descendant from Whakatāne fronted Australian media today carrying his son with him, and holding back tears.

"I'll leave this game as a grown man who learned a lot of life lessons and, I think, turned into a pretty good person.

I feel honoured and privileged for what the game has given me, the life I have been able to live."

He reflected on his time in the NRL and thanked the organisation, friends, whānau, wife Zoe Marshall and loved ones.

Benji also thanked other NRL clubs St George Illawarra Dragons, the Brisbane Broncos, and especially South Sydney Rabbitohs and coach Wayne Bennett.

He also made extra mention of the West Tigers, the club he made his debut for back in 2003, spent 10 years of his career with the club ultimately winning the 2005 NRL Premiership.

Marshall retires with 346 NRL appearances and 96 tries, three of which came from this year's season.

In his Kiwis career, he's played 31 tests, with 106 test points to his name.