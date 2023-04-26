Leon MacDonald among new All Blacks assistant coaches from 2024

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has announced the four coaches who will assist Scott Robertson when he becomes All Blacks head coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Current All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan will be joined by Leon MacDonald (Rangitāne ki Wairau), Jason Holland and Scott Hansen, with the group to take up their respective roles in 2024.

Incumbent All Blacks forwards coach Ryan will continue his role in 2024. Blues head coach MacDonald will lead the attack with assistance from Hurricanes head coach Holland, while Crusaders assistant coach Hansen will be in charge of defence. Nic Gill, who has been a key part of the All Blacks management group since 2008, will stay on as head of performance.

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson is pleased to have four experienced coaches helping Robertson guide the All Blacks into 2024 and beyond.

'Successful and skilled'

"All four have proven themselves as successful and skilled mentors in their respective super rugby environments and in some cases overseas.

“As we announce this group, I would also like to acknowledge the current All Blacks coaching group who will guide the team through 2023, and who have the full backing and support of NZ Rugby as they build toward the Rugby World Cup in France.

“We believe it was important to announce this group now to allow the four appointed assistant coaches to focus on their Super Rugby Pacific commitments this season, and to allow their organisations to progress their planning for 2024.”

Robertson, who still has the Crusaders to focus on for the remainder of the Super Rugby Season himself, is happy to have his assistants confirmed.

“I’ve known Jason, Leon, Scott, Alfie [Holland] and Gilly for a long time and worked with them all at times during my playing and coaching career. They are a highly talented and motivated group who will bring different strengths to the table and who share a similar philosophy on the game.

“Like myself with the Crusaders, I know they all have important work to do in 2023, and their main focus will be on their current job in hand, but we will be ready to go from 2024.”

'A new chapter'

Ryan said his current focus is on this year's Rugby World Cup in France with Ian Foster but is also looking forward to continuing under Robertson.

“Any role coaching the All Blacks is a huge honour and for as long as I have the opportunity to contribute to the legacy, I will do that to the best of my ability. My full focus right now is Rugby World Cup, but I look forward to continuing the journey in 2024 and beyond.”

MacDonald said playing for the All Blacks was a dream as kid, and nothing has changed as a coach. It’s an honour to be asked to join the coaching team and once my Blues commitments are complete, I look forward to starting a new chapter with a talented group of coaches.”

Hansen, who is an assistant to Robertson at the Crusaders, says he and his whānau are proud to join the All Blacks organisation.

“I am excited for this new adventure, and the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. I look forward to supporting Scott in adding to the legacy of the All Blacks, while also forging strong relationships with our coaches, management, players and NZR staff.



"To coach and serve any player that aspires to be their best is one of my most rewarding experiences, to now be able to do this within the All Blacks environment for me is an honour. I wish Ian Foster, Sam Cane, the All Blacks players, coaching and management staff all the very best for what we all believe will be a successful 2023 season. My immediate focus and energy continues to be with the Crusaders for this season.”

'Exciting challenge'

Holland said he is humbled to have an opportunity to add to the All Blacks.

"It’s something every New Zealand coach aspires to, so it is an exciting challenge. I’ve known Razor for a long time and I’m looking forward to continuing that relationship in 2024. In the meantime, I’ll be putting everything into the Hurricanes super rugby Pacific campaign.”

Gill has worked with the All Blacks under Sir Graham Henry, Sir Steve Hansen and Ian Foster and is excited as ever to continue for a 17th season.

“I’ve been extremely privileged to be in my role and work with the All Blacks. It’s exciting to carry on in 2024, but I’m fully focused right now on the Rugby World Cup and the here and now.”