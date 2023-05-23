Lessons to be learned in mānuka honey ordeal - IP expert

A leading Māori patent lawyer says while the Intellectual Property Office has refused to register 'Mānuka Honey' as a certification mark, in part because Australian producers had already developed their own honey, it's not too late to try to protect taonga Māori.

"There's always room to restore or maintain the taonga status of our taonga species. And whilst this application was probably filed in the midst of this huge growth of the mānuka honey industry, it does appear that it was a little bit too late but it's never too late for protecting our taonga," Lynell Tuffery Huria told teaomaori.news.

Tuffery Huria (Ngāti Ruanui, Ngā Ruahine) is believed to be the first Māori lawyer to specialise in patent law in Aotearoa. Over a 30-year career, she has built a reputation as a leading expert in indigenous intellectual property rights and trade mark protection.

She says the Intellectual Property Office of New Zealand's latest decision shows the IP system doesn't account for indigenous worldviews or their rights.

'Definitely a setback'

"That's been reaffirmed. It's definitely a setback in terms of the protection of our taonga and enabling us to maintain the mana and mauri of our taonga, mānuka. But it doesn't deter us from the role that we have to continue to pursue and ensure that our taonga are protected."

She says the decision also highlights the need for urgent action by lawmakers to ensure indigenous IP can be protected.

"We're trying to fit a square peg into a round hole, and it doesn't work. We need other regimes and structures to ensure our taonga are protected. That is what was proposed in the WAI262 claim, it was recommended in the WAI262 report - Te Taumata Whakapūmau, which has since been established as looking to design a taonga framework.

"This decision just reaffirms that this is urgently needed, and we need to see that these additional frameworks and regimes ensure our taonga are protected."

Learning from mānuka lesson

Despite the setback, Tuffery Huria says a lot of lessons for Māori have been learned through the process.

"Through the history of mānuka, the research that was done back in the 1980s, Māori were not involved in that research. Our mātauranga has been used to create this industry, and there's been no clear partnership with Māori until the establishment of the [Mānuka Charitable] Trust.

"So there's a lot of little things that we could have done along the way to ensure our taonga was protected. So it's really important that we learn from the lessons of what's happened with mānuka and ensure that it doesn't happen with other taonga as we start to explore the special properties that our indigenous flora and fauna have, that we acknowledge that mātauranga, we acknowledge that taonga that we have and we protect them in a way that is consistent with a Māori perspective.

"I think it's just taking a different approach and not assuming that everything just falls into, you know, into what we call the public domain and intellectual property law, that everything doesn't automatically fall into that space and so it's not free for us to just all use as we would like.

"It doesn't mean we can't use our taonga or we can't commercialise our taonga but what it does mean is that we just need to progress in a slightly different way and not be so focused on the commercialisation aspects. We need to ensure that our taonga are protected, that we use them in a sustainable manner as it says in the Convention on Biological Diversity, ensuring our taonga remain not just for us, but for our future generations as well."