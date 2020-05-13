Let nga iwi Māori decide how we will operate on our marae - Iwi set to open their doors to whānau

Te Whānau a Apanui have today announced their tribal borders will re-open as nine of the 12 hapū make the decision to host tangihanga of up to 100 people.

The decision comes after an announcement on Monday was made by Cabinet regarding tangihanga of only having up to 10 people at a time, whereas bars are allowed to host up to 100.

“We find that we can manage 100 people in regards to sanitisation and social distancing on our marae, better than a bar can,” Te Whānau a Apanui spokesman Louis Rapihana told Tapatahi.

Te Whānau a Apanui say they will ensure strict social distancing rules and hygiene protocols will be upheld. This includes no hākari, no sleepovers, no hongi, and the tūpāpaku will go straight to the urupā after ceremonies are completed.

“At the end of the day, the Government can do what the Government wants to do,” he says. “Let ngā [sic] iwi Māori decide how we will operate on our marae.”

The iwi have had four deaths since Alert Level 4 was announced, making it significantly hard for whānau to support one another, but Rapihana says whānau members have complied with lockdown regulations to ensure the health and well-being of everyone was a priority.

As Alert Level 2 approaches, the iwi is confident with their decision to open their marae to whānau and believes they are at low risk.

Rapihana says local MPs are supportive of today's decision and have faith that the iwi will look after and support one another.

“I want to get back onto our marae, I want to look after our people, our wairua, our tinana, our hinengaro.”