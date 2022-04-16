Let's put the boot in to end elite sport bullying for good

Aotearoa had to have a review before NZ Rugby agreed to make changes to how our elite women rugby players are treated and in the same week a Warriors winger has been sidelined for using offensive language

Sadly, this can only mean that in spite of years of education, changing attitudes to stop bullying and racism is still a long way off.

New Zealand Rugby admitted it got things wrong in its rush to bring the women's game into the professional era but only after it was forced to do a review of the culture within the Black Ferns team.

That review, triggered by Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate going public about the mental toll of being in the environment and allegations of inappropriate comments by coach Glenn Moore, recommends cultural change needs to happen to "create an environment that was safe and inclusive with regard to culture, gender and sexuality".

The fact that in 2022 such a review is needed for that to become obvious is bewildering, considering those concepts have been a part of the political and societal discussion for decades.

In an age where the team culture and environment are almost as important as the game plan and skillset on the field, how a coach and governing body have allowed the environment described in the report to develop is sickening.

The Black Ferns are five-time World Cup champions and have played 100 tests since their inception more than 30 years ago, yet only two women hold head coaching roles at the elite level of the women’s game in Aotearoa.

Maybe in time, more women will step into those roles as players move into post-professional playing careers but, after 30 years, why haven't more women taken up coaching as a career, or been promoted to coaching roles, especially as the women's game has expanded?

By comparison, male players are fast-tracked into elite coaching pathways – to varying degrees of success. Apart from Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan who worked his way up from Whakarewarewa to the Māori All Blacks over 10 years, the current Super Rugby coaches were appointed to assistant coach roles at a semi-professional or professional level between one to three years after hanging up the boots, and head coaching roles within five years.

It is encouraging that NZR has acknowledged the report's findings and has committed to making changes, including becoming more culturally tolerant within the organisation to better reflect the make-up of the national game but action needs to speak louder than words.

Māori were 50%, and Pasifika 25% of the Black Ferns team in 2021. Much as other sporting codes have had to do, Black Ferns management needs to accommodate that makeup into the team's culture when developing a ‘winning’ one.

NZR could do much worse than consider a coaching set-up that involves Black Ferns legend Anna Richards, Chiefs Manawa and Black Ferns 7s coach Crystal Kaua and/or Hurricanes Pouā assistant Victoria Grant. That is by the way, by no means an exhaustive list of competent, experienced women coaches to choose from.

Another sporting headline that caused controversy this week was Warriors winger Marcelo Montoya being suspended for four weeks for a derogatory slur against an opponent during their NRL clash against the Cowboys. I don’t see a problem with the four-week suspension. Some see it as harsh compared to other punishments for foul play, but they are wrong.

In the heat of the moment, it is natural that humans may make irrational decisions that may be immediately regretted but that doesn’t excuse the use of language known to cause offence. If anything, that can be an indication of where one’s true feelings are.

I admit to being of an era where throwing slurs, insults and abuse about was normal for young people, and slurs we had heard grownups saying were also repeated in schoolyards.

However, I am also of the age where awareness of the power of words were taught, so it is disappointing to hear the attitudes of the past are still here.

In days gone by, we were told sticks and stones would break our bones but words would never hurt us - as if it were the victim at fault.

A whakatauki Māori is probably a better tool for us to share with our friends and whanaunga - He tao rākau e tāea te karo, he tao kupu e kore tāea te karo – attacks with a weapon can be parried, attacks with words go straight to the heart. A word can’t be retracted once it’s left the waha.

Montoya and the Warriors club have apologised, and I’m sure if he had his time again he wouldn’t have said what he said. Let’s hope others learn from his four weeks on the sidelines.

Let’s also hope that we won’t still be talking about this when the next generation reaches the elite ranks of the sport.