Level 3 not here but not far - 7.30am Newsbreak

- In the last 24 hours, six new and 9 probable cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the total number to 1,401. Twelve people are in hospital, three are in ICU and two are in a critical condition. 770 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Of the total cases, 118 are Māori, and 63 are Pasifika.

- It's expected the country will come out of Level 4 next Thursday. The PM says the government will make its decision known on Monday. But Jacinda Ardern warned there's very little difference between Level 3 and Level 4.

- Chairman of Te Whakaruruhau o Ngā Reo Irirangi, Peter Lucas Jones is welcoming the extra funding of $30,000 by Te Māngai Pāho to support iwi radio to continue informing Māori communities during this global pandemic. But he hopes there will be changes on the way Māori Media are resourced post-COVID.