Level 3 take-out demands causes heavy traffic

The first day of Alert Level 3 has seen New Zealanders queuing up for hours for their favourite takeaways.

For some parts of Auckland, wardens were controlling the traffic but for some takeaway owners, their online order system was too much to handle.

Kiwis across the country made the early rise to queue for their favourite takeouts.

Eight hours later the queues were still going strong and stopping traffic.

Motor traffic wasn't the issue for everyone though, however online traffic was.

Toby's Seafood located South of Auckland is a popular spot for Māori and Pasifika whānau.

Day one of Level 3 has seen businesses run off their feet and the hype is expected to continue for the rest of the week.