Level-4 safety measures designed to "eradicate and eliminate COVID-19"

The alert level 4 safety measures are designed to eradicate and eliminate COVID-19 in our country, says Paul Stocks, the deputy CEO for the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment.

“Life under alert 4, will not be the same under alerts 1, 2, or even 3.”

The deputy CEO said that keeping essential services is not a matter of normality, but rather an essential measure to getting rid of COVID-19.

He then went through what constitutes an essential service.

“If you are in doubt if you are an essential service, you’re probably not,” Stocks says.

A complete list of the essential services are listed on the COVID-19 website.

The essential sectors with their relevant authorities are listed as below:

An 0800 number will be available later on in the day to help businesses confirm if they are essential or not.

Strangely enough, the deputy CEO was unable to confirm if bottle shops and bakeries were an essential service.

The Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard confirmed that Parliament will be convening to debate and confirm any unresolved issues.