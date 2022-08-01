Liam Messam back in ring a week after Fight For Life

Just a week after the Fight for Life, Liam Messam was back in the ring headlining the Clash of the Trades in Kirikiriroa on Saturday.

The fight had been put off since 2021 because of Covid.

The Chiefs and ABs legend secured a win in the second round, and while he didn't underestimate his own fight, the most important thing was being ringside to tautoko his friend David “Tiger Hood” latu.

Latu and his opponent both lost nearly 40 kgs in their own personal battles against the bulge, leading up to fight night.