Liam Messam eyes up American football and talks about his brother team the Kansas City Chiefs as he plays in his first American Football tag game in his hometown of Waikato Chiefs country.

"I am a big fan of the Cincinnati Bengals, nah I like the (Kansas City) Chiefs," says Messam. "I do enjoy the game, I do like watching it."

"People always try compare rugby and football, but I think football is down to those small little details - how fast you take your steps and how you cut back and whatnot."