Liam Messam hosts rugby development camp

Former All Black Liam Messam ( Ngāi Tūhoe) is back from France where he played for RC Toulonnais, and is now hosting the Inside Running Academy rugby development camp in Tauranga Moana.

Messam was hosting a five-day intensive camp for rugby players aged 14-18 when it was decided it would be a good idea to do something free for the community and coaching clinic for children from all over Bay of Plenty.

The school holiday event was expected to be a single two-hour session but 280 schoolchildren signed up so thee vent became four one-hour sessions and Messam was joined by Black Ferns Niall Williams, Shakira Baker, Kelly Brazier and Risaleaana Pouri-Lane at different sessions throughout the day.