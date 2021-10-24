Liam Messam hosts Sean Wainui tribute on Māori Television

Chiefs and NZ Māori legend Liam Messam will host a tribute show to honour his NZ Māori and Waikato Chiefs teammate Sean Wainui on Māori Television at 5pm tonight.

Sean Wainui will have his tangi at his home Marae Te Wainui in Whatatutu today. Messam, like many of his Chiefs and NZ Māori teammates, cannot travel due to Covid restrictions and being in the USA.

"It's a real shock, the bro. He played a massive role within the Chiefs and in the Māori All Blacks, "He's a proud Māori," says Messam.

He says Wainui has had a massive impact on people's lives.

"Everyone's hurting, so we're just making sure we get around each other and support each other going through this tough time."

Black Fern and Waikato player Stacey Fluhler will also contribute from England to this evening's tribute as she struggles from afar.

Messam says he is happy people can access the tangi and Wainui’s life in a small way in tonight’s Sean Wainui tribute show.