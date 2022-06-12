Liam Messam meets his league star match for charity fight

Liam Messam joins the Fight for Life alongside fellow All Blacks Keven Mealamu and Carlos Spencer, and Samoan league star James Gavet who he will square off against for charity.

Speaking with Messam at a promotional event, Gavet acknowledged trash talk is common in boxing but agreed things are different fighting for charity, especially as a Polynesian.

"First off, it's pretty hard for our brown people to speak like that. I think we're naturally pretty reserved and there's a humility. You know, you don't walk around in a marae with your shoes on or you'll get a hundred shoes thrown at the back of your head. And that's similar in Samoan culture and a lot of the rest of us brothers all over the Pacific," he said.

"It's not to say we don't have confidence, we do. We just show it in different ways."