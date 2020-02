Grace Millane and her famiily - Photo / NZ Police

A 27-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison today with a non-parole period of 17 years.

The man was found guilty of murder in November 2019, almost 11 months after the night Ms Millane was killed.

Police say today's sentencing sees the end of a long and difficult period for the Millane family and is a reflection of the impact her murder has had on her family, and people across NZ and the UK.