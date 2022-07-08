'Life is tough, don’t give up on it' : Medical student wins Māori Battalion Scholarship

Former NZ Defence Force platoon sergeant Leigh Albert (Nō Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi Me Te Whānau a Apanui) is a third-year Otago university student whose hard work has led to great success. Despite significant challenges, she has been rewarded with the presentation of the Ngārimu VC and Māori Battalion Scholarship.

Albert received the scholarship at the Te Whare Rūnanga on the Treaty grounds, surrounded by whānau and friends. The whare features carvings by her grandfather, Hori Kerei Waititi, who was a commander sergeant major for Charlie company in the 28th Māori Battalion, and brother to the late Hoani Waititi and tukutuk panels woven by her grandmother Mabel Waititi.

Albert is only one of three candidates to be awarded the scholarship this year and said she was extremely proud. "I received a letter from Kelvin Davis advising that I had been awarded the scholarship, and it absolutely felt surreal.”

'We can develop ourselves over time'

Serving 18 years in the New Zealand Defence Force but facing the heartbreaking challenge of her partner’s death in an accident, Albert then questioned how she could better look after her tamariki. "I got to the stage where I didn’t fear failure anymore.”

Albert said after facing all that she had she decided to "gamble" everything and go to medical school. She applied and began studying 2021. “And the hard work had to begin.”

Albert said she had always wanted to be a doctor and wanted to provide those opportunities for better health outcomes for Māori.

Albert said that for rangatahi “we have long lives, we don’t have to decide at the beginning what we want to be and we can develop ourselves over time and I hope to be a perfect example of what that is.”

“Challenges happen. They teach us to be better tomorrow and give us the ability to learn from our mistakes or learn from what we have done before and that puts us on the path we need to go.”