Linking land confiscation and hauora to create better futures for Māori

The links between historical land confiscation and hauora are being explored in new research from Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University in Te Whanganui-ā-tara.

Iwi, whose land was confiscated, have 2.6% higher smoking rates than iwi who didn’t have their whenua confiscated.

Iwi least affected by raupatu are also more likely to speak te reo and visit their marae.

Te Herenga Waka professor Arthur Grimes explains the link between the New Zealand Wars and higher smoking rates for iwi whose land had been taken.

“We know from the international literature, as well as from the narratives within Aotearoa, that many iwi lost their whenua either through confiscation or through other forms of loss. Especially with the confiscations, that leads to what we know is historic trauma, where the trauma of losing the land cascades through generations. It’s kept in the memory, and affects how people react to life today.

Land loss effects continue

“If one’s ancestors lost their land through confiscation, this is still affecting people’s psychological status today, and that leads, quite possibly, to higher smoking rates.”

To better understand the outcomes of it all, Grimes says it’s very easy for Pākehā to forget history and why there are inequities between Pākehā and Māori.

“I think we do have to go back and think about history, learn from history and say these things have happened in the 19th century are important, they do explain what happens today, and therefore there is a responsibility for delivering some outcomes that deal with these issues.”

Grimes feels that it’s important to know the correlation between historical trauma and health outcomes.

“I think many of us disregard the importance of history, whether it’s for any culture and any nation is incredibly important in affecting today’s outcomes.

“To understand present inequities we must understand what were the historical drivers that caused that, and land loss was a huge one.”

Link to whenua

Grimes’ co-author for the research looked at the rohe of each iwi, how much land is owned by iwi now and current outcomes surveyed by Stats NZ, to come to their conclusions.

“That survey examines issues such as te reo proficiencies, whether people have visited their marae in the past 12 months, all these sorts of measures plus census measures.

“We then relate these current-day outcomes across 70 North Island iwi. We look at the current day outcomes for those iwi relative to how much land they have managed to retain through the 19th century and whether they had land that was confiscated. It’s a very large data-matching exercise.”

Understanding these things can help support a healthier future for Māori.

“I think, this is speculative now, it shows the importance of connections to whenua, which the likes of [Tā] Mason Durie have emphasised for a long time.

"So as part of working, especially with young Māori, the ability to connect people with their whenua and rohe is very, very important, and there may be further programmes to do that, as well as at national level thinking about treaty level and so on.”