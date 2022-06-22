The Lion King Reo Māori roars at the silver screen premiere

The Māori version of Disney's The Lion King premiered last night at Auckland's Civic Theatre.

This isn’t the first time a Disney film has been translated into Māori, with Moana being dubbed into Māori in 2017.

Producer Chelsea Winstanley told Te Ao Māori News that this project was a dream come true.

“We had this dream back in 2016 to re-imagine films for our babies so they could go into public spaces and theatres and see themselves and hear their reo on the screen.”

Producer Tweedie Waititi said that there was a difference between translating movies and Disney movies.

“Disney movies have whanau appeal so that works well for our reo.”

More to come.