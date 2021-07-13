Liquor stores a blight on poor communities

Liquor stores have long been a blight on poor communities in this country.



A report by the Alcohol Advisory Council of New Zealand released in 2012 on the Impacts of Liquor Outlets in Manukau City declared, "The results of research into liquor outlet density and impacts among minority groups are striking."

Tūnuiārangi Mclean, who has been a board member of the Wiri Licensing Trust in the South Auckland suburb of Manurewa for many years has fought against the establishment of new liquor stores in that community.

"I don't agree that we should be building liquor stores in communities that are poor."

Despite his protest, liquor stores continue to get council approval to be established in Manurewa. That's why 23 years ago local residents decided to take over the Wiri Licensing Trust, allowing them to control certain aspects of the sale of liquor in the community and receive a portion of profits that get reinvested into the community.

"Twenty-three years ago we saw that money was being taken out of our community. We fought the board over twenty-three years ago to gain control of the board."



"It is the families of Manurewa who vote for people who sit on the board."



Rangi is adamant that, if there are liquor stores in Manurewa, then profits from them should be required to go back into the community.



Advocates like Rangi say this remains a hotbed issue for local councils of poor communities.