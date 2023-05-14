Lisa Carrington and 'phenomenal' teammate Aimee Fisher claim gold, silver at canoe world cup

Photo / File

Dame Lisa Carrington (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāti Porou) has won the K1 500 gold medal at the canoe sprint world cup in Hungary.

She narrowly beat New Zealand teammate and close rival Aimee Fisher who she has previously described as "a phenomenal athlete and a person".

Dame Lisa's winning margin over Fisher who took out the silver medal was just 0.37 seconds.

The five-time Olympic champion led from start to finish in a time of 1 minute 54.25 seconds, with Dame Lisa and Fisher flying the silver fern as they paddled in lanes alongside one another.