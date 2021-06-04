Lisa Carrington to lead new canoe squad to Tokyo Olympics

Olympic champion Lisa Carrington will lead New Zealand's K4 women's crew at the Tokyo Olympics Games next month.

It's her third Olympic appearance and Carrington could end up racing up to 15 times in six days in Tokyo, depending on her results.

With only a four-women team of Caitin Regal, Teneale Hatton, Alicia Hoskin and the Olympic medalist, Carrington says they are excited to get in and go for it.

"It's nice to be officially announced. There have been so many people and athletes to get us to this place right now,"

"Each one of us is pretty wicked."

The selection of the canoe sprinters takes the number of athletes in the New Zealand Olympic team to 53.