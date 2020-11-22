Lisa Tumahai re-elected as chair of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu chair Lisa Tumahai and deputy chair Matapura Ellison. Photo / Supplied

Lisa Tumahai has been re-elected as kaiwhakahaere of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu.

Tumahai, who is a representative for Ngāti Waewae Rūnanga, received the unanimous support of the 18-member Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu board at a meeting held Saturday.

“I am grateful to have the support of my fellow governors for this second term, particularly given the immense challenges of the past year, which are set to continue," Tumahai said in a statement.

"I am firmly focused on recovery during this second term. This means ensuring our whānau and Papatipu Rūnanga are in the best position to thrive as we adapt to the impacts of Covid-19.”

Matapura Ellison was re-elected as kaiwhakahaere tuarua.

The board of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu is responsible for the governance of more than $1.3B of tribal assets.

Tumahai has been chairperson since 2016 and a member of the board since 2001.