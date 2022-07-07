LIVE: Locked down schools, property surrounded in Tāmaki Makaurau

Photo / NZME / Sylvie Whinray

UPDATE 1:55 PM

Another crashed vehicle on Devonport's Domain Street. Photo / Supplied via NZME

Police say a person seen with a gun led to the lockdown of four North Shore schools this morning.

The schools are now out of lockdown as armed police surround a house on Belmont's Bardia Street, on Auckland's North Shore.

However, police say a number of crashed vehicles on Domain Street in Devonport were involved in a separate incident. Police arrested a man there after a car chase.

Meanwhile, dozens of officers have had large assault rifles trained on the Domain St house since 12.30pm.

Negotiators are using a loud-hailer, demanding the occupants come to the door with number in their hands.

'It's freaky, it's terrible' a witness held up in her house told Te Ao Māori News.

Armed police on Belmont's Bardia Street. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

--

UPDATE 12:18 PM

Belmont Primary and Takapuna Grammar and Bayswater say the lockdown has been lifted and their students are safe.

Images on social media show a number of crashed vehicles on Domain Street in Devonport.

Police are still at the scene but are yet to provide additional information.

A car crashed on Domain Street in Devonport following a police incident. Photo / Lara Franks

--

Our initial story, begins below.

11:17 AM

Four North Shore schools are in lockdown with Auckland police responding to an incident in the area.

Belmont Intermediate, Belmont Primary, Bayswater School and Takapuna Grammar School have all gone into lockdown on instruction from police and the Ministry of Education.

Armed police have blocked off Lake Rd, on which Takapuna Grammar is located, and also Bardia St, which is a nearby side street.

Bayswater School said it has gone into lockdown because of a police incident.

"Please do not come to the school or phone the school as you will not be attended to and this may cause disruption to the management of this incident and could potentially place yourselves and/or our staff and student's safety at risk." the school wrote on Facebook.

"We will update you when the lockdown has been completed. Thank you."