Live performance for record-breaking album Waiata Anthems

The record-breaking album Waiata Anthems is to be performed live in Auckland during Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, Māori Language Week.

The album includes waiata sung in te reo by Stan Walker, Katchafire, Melodownz, Annie Crummer, Bic Runga, Drax Project, Che Fu, Hollie Smith and Don McGlashan – all of whom are confirmed to perform at the event on September 17 at the Civic.

Waiata Anthems album project manager Hinewehi Mohi says the music has unlocked massive potential for the way music is perceived, created, produced and consumed in Aotearoa.

“It's shown how powerful music is as a way to popularise, normalise and revitalise te reo Māori and that we have the capacity to wow the world through waiata."

The album, released last year, debuted at No 1 in the New Zealand Top 40 chart. It was the first 100 per cent te reo Māori album to do so and achieved Gold status record sales.

Singer Bic Runga is also excited to be part of the first Waiata Anthems show.

“It will be a great chance to share the beautiful Civic stage with so many fellow musicians for the first time live on our shared te reo Māori musical journeys."

All of the proceeds from the show will be donated to the Raukatauri Music Therapy Centre, which provides music therapy services to help people with disabilities.

Tickets are on sale from today with more acts to be announced in the coming weeks.