LIVE: Police move on Parliament protestors after trespass notice issued

Police and protestors face off at parliament. Photo/NZME

Scuffles between police officers and protestors have broken out this morning as police advance on groups protesting Covid-19 vaccine mandates for a third day.

As at 11.30am, Police had arrested more than 50 people and at least one tent removed. Those arrested face charges of trespassing and obstructing and will be bailed to appear in court at a later date.

"it is disappointing that despite the grounds being officially closed to the public earlier today, a number of protesters are refusing repeated requests to leave the precinct, Wellington Police district commander Corrie Parnell said.

"We continue to acknowledge people’s rights to protest, however those who behave unlawfully will face arrest."

Wellington City Mayor, Andy Foster has said parking wardens will begin issuing infringement notices for vehicles illegally parked on surrounding streets, while Police are urging people to remove their cars, or face enforcement action.

A frontline of about 40 officers, with a number in support behind, has so far pushed the group back at least 30m from where the standoff began this morning.

The protestors have been periodically singing waiata, and the New Zealand national anthem throughout the morning, with occasional calls over a loudspeaker for the protestors to "hold the line".

Trespass notice

Police are attempting to remove the protestors from Parliament after a trespass notice was issued this morning after the Speaker of the House closed the grounds to the public.

"Police have appealed repeatedly to protestors to leave the grounds and have begun evicting people from the precinct, Parnell says

"While police acknowledge people’s right to protest, this needs to be conducted in a way that does not unfairly impact on the wider public,"

Three people were arrested yesterday after trying to break through police barricades in front of the Beehive.

More than 100 extra police officers have been called in today, some from other districts.

Police are warning members of the public to expect traffic delays and they have been asked to avoid the area if possible.