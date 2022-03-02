LIVE: Police move in on protestors

Above: Live look at anti-mandate protests at Parliament. / Whakaata Māori



Fires and violent clashes between riot police and protesters are breaking out on Parliament grounds as hundreds of officers regain control of the area from anti-mandate protestors in their 23rd day occupying the grounds.

Police in riot gear are pepper-spraying individuals who do not comply and leave the grounds while other officers are tearing down tents and banners. Gas canisters within tents are causing explosive fires, sending plumes of black smoke into the air.

Dozens of individuals have so far been arrested anda police operator on a loudhailer is demanding protestors "move back from the police line" and threatening to trespass them.

Earlier in the operation police said nobody had been arrested, a statement proved untrue by NZME journalists on the scene who reported seeing dozens wrestled to the ground and taken into custody by officers; police later amended their statement.

A shirtless man is dragged by officers during today's police operation outside the houses of parliament / NZME

Protesters on Molesworth Street used the pools outside the Court of Appeal to flush their eyes from pepper spray, as officers tore down tents and towed vehicles or forcibly removed them with forklifts.

"Our staff are ready to assist those who wish to leave, including helping them get their vehicles out safely." a police statement read.

Contractors are removing infrastructure from the protest site including port-a-loos and makeshift toilet blocks.

Earlier protesters had been seen throwing bottles and using fire extinguishers to repel officers. Police say there are 10 children in the crowd and they are working with child welfare agency Oranga Tamariki as part of the operation.

Tents dismantled on Parliament grounds during this morning's Police operation / NZME

In a Facebook video protest spokesman Leighton Baker said he'd called on the Human Rights Commission to attend, saying protestors were exercising a lawful right to protest.

"This has from day dot been a peaceful protest and we're going to keep it that way," he said.

Police say the operation, which started at 6am, involves "significant numbers of police staff from around New Zealand".

In a statement they said the operation was so far "going to plan" and they were encouraged to see many protesters leaving the vicinity.

The statement advises Wellingtonians to avoid the area.

Officers reclaimed the parliamentary grounds and surrounding streets at around 4pm.

