LIVE: Police operation moves in on protestors

Above: Anti-mandate protests at Parliament.



Clashes between police and protesters are breaking out around Parliament as hundreds of officers attempt to regain control of the area from anti-mandate protestors.

Police are pepper-spraying individuals who do not comply. They sat several protesters are brandishing weapons including pitchforks; they also allege protesters are pointing lasers at the police helicopter.

So far police claim no arrests have been made but reporters on the ground say many people have been led away in handcuffs.

Protesters outside Molesworth Street are using the pools outside the Court of Appeal to flush their eyes from the pepper spray, as officers tear down tents and force protesters back.

Protesters are throwing bottles and using fire extinguishers on the officers.

Police have reclaimed the National library and Parliamentary library grounds, as well as several streets so far.

