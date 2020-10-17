Live Updates: Whakatau 2020 election coverage

As part of the election day 2020 coverage, Māori Television will be online and on-air bringing New Zealanders the first results and developments as they happen.

Coverage will focus on the results of the seven Māori electorates and which Māori candidates running for general seats have made it through.

Viewers can watch the live stream here and on the Te Ao Facebook page.

Panel of experts

The panel of experts are National MP and broadcaster Claudette Hauiti, political scientist Dr Lara Greaves, political commentator Chris Wikaira and former Labour list MP, Georgina Beyer.

Beyer says she’s most interested in what will happen with New Zealand First Leader Winston Peters.

“Whether or not he might make a difference as far as coalition arrangements are concerned. Somehow I doubt it but you never know we’ll wait until the numbers come out, she says.

“I think it’ll be Labour Greens forming a coalition. Greens might just scrape in. I’m interested of course in the Māori Party and I certainly want to see them get a seat or two and I think that’s very possible this evening.”

Highlights

Māori Party co-leader John Tamihere says he's proud of how well Māori have done through the campaign this year.

He's up against Labour's Peeni Henare and Green Party's Marama Davidson for the Tāmaki Makaurau seat.

"Regardless of the result of Peeni and Marama, they're good people and so I wish them all the best... So Māori are going to be the winner tonight regardless. Hopefully, it will be the Māori Party winners."

Voting so far

The Electoral Commission has reported 1,976,996 people voted before today. Less than 1.3 million cast advance votes in 2017.

Māori advance voting was also strong, and Māori enrolments on both rolls were higher this year, compared to the last election, with 509,403 Maori voters enrolled, compared to 476,798 in 2017.

This year's total accounts for about 60 percent of enrolled voters, so is likely to surpass expectations of 60 percent of the total vote.

Te Ao reporters are across the motu tonight reporting live with the latest.