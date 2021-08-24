'Lives depend on it' - College of GPs calls for Māori prioritisation in vaccine rollout

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners is backing calls from Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā, the National Māori Pandemic Group, that unvaccinated Māori and Pasifika must be prioritised to receive their first Covid-19 vaccination.

"We know from data that Māori and Pasifika have greater health needs, increased levels of comorbidities, and are often more vulnerable to illness, which means greater death rates," college president Dr Samantha Murton says,

Māori are 50 percent more likely to die from Covid-19 than non-Māori.

"It is a fundamental equity issue to vaccinate these communities now because the effects of Covid-19 for them will be more damaging than other groups,” Murton says.

The College of GPs says with the time between the first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine now extended to six weeks, and the presence of the Delta variant, efforts should be focused on ensuring as many Māori and Pasifika people as possible, particularly kaumatua, those with chronic health issues and hapū mama, receive their first dose and have some protection.

Dr Rachel Mackie, who chairs Te Akoranga a Māui, the college’s Māori representative group, says she’s concerned with Māori vaccination rates at approximately half that of the general population.

"We’ve seen how fast this virus can spread and the worrying low rates of vaccination within our Māori and Pasifika communities needs to be addressed - and fast."

The group is echoing calls from influential Māori health leaders such as Dr Rawiri Jansen who, speaking to Te Ao Māori News, called the government’s current Māori vaccination strategy a "failure".

"Māori health providers have been advocating for this prioritisation since the beginning of the vaccine rollout," Dr Mackie says. "There cannot be a one-size-fits-all approach. Adopting a community and whānau-based approach to vaccination is a better way to get these community vaccination rates up and we need all vaccination providers to focus their resources into vaccinating those most at risk."

In a statement, the College of GPs says it “urges the government to listen to calls from providers across the health sector and make a commitment to reduce inequities in the Covid-19 vaccination programme”

“Many lives depend on it.”