Loaded gun allegedly recovered in New Plymouth arrests

New Plymouth police have allegedly recovered a loaded firearm after arresting two men on outstanding arrest warrants, police said in a statement Sunday.

Police said a vehicle thought to have been involved in a recent fleeing driver incident in Whanganui was seen in the central business district about midday Saturday.

Officers conducted area enquiries and located the two men near the intersection of Morley Street and Young Street about 12.45pm.

Police said the pair, aged 27 and 33, were arrested without incident and a firearm was recovered.

The vehicle was found down a driveway on St Aubyn Street.

“Thanks to the quick thinking of our officers, two wanted men are now in custody and a loaded firearm has been removed from our streets,” Sergeant Pat Duffy said.

The men are due to appear in New Plymouth District Court on Monday.