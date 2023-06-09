Local community take measures into their own hands to fix dilapidated road

Residents in a small community in the Far North have taken it upon themselves to fix a road damaged by recent flooding. They're paying for the materials and equipment needed, so the local school bus can pick up their children for school.

Duncan Rd is part of a network of roads south of Taipā. The roads have gotten so bad, the school bus doesn't drive the road. Thanks to the generosity of others, the road has been partially fixed.

Sally-Ann Clarke, who has lived on Duncan Rd for years, says the community that is fed up with the lack of attention given to them by the Far North District Council.

"It is the council's responsibility as to why things are not getting done. That's a very good question. We are seeing a lot of toing and froing and the buck gets passed"

And it gets even worse. If there is a major accident on state highway 10, traffic gets redirected here, with the public horrified at the state of the road.

Natasha McConnell is another local of Duncan Rd, she says traffic had to be redirected recently following a major crash on State Highway 10 and the online comments about the state of the road were horrifying to read.

"The feedback that I saw online from members of the community that don't usually drive this road was that they were driving a goat track and that it should be called Dunkirk Rd instead of Duncan Rd"

"The school realised how dangerous this road was, so they kind of stopped the bus coming over to Duncan Rd"

"The conditions of the road are terrible, we don't see anybody even though we complain week after week"