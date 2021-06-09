Local government excellence award finalists highlight success of councils working with local Māori

The Ōpōtiki Harbour Transformation Project between Ōpōtiki District Council and Whakatōhea/ Image: Sourced.

Numerous councils are up for Local Government New Zealand Excellence Awards for successful partnerships with iwi and hapū.

The nominations include Ōpōtiki District Council’s partnership with Whakatōhea to transform the Ōpōtiki Harbour, New Plymouth District Council’s work with Puketapu hapū on the New Plymouth Airport and Gisborne District Council and Ngāti Oneone redeveloping the Puhi Kai Iti Cook landing site.

Ōpōtiki District Council and Whakatōhea iwi are collaborating on the Ōpōtiki Harbour Transformation Project to further invest in local economic growth.

New Plymouth District Council’s Te Hono – New Plymouth Airport Terminal Redevelopment has seen the construction of a new terminal environment that provides toi Māori telling the story of Taranaki iwi.

The Puhi Kai Iti Cook landing site will recognise and reflect the regional, national and international significance of the historic landing site of Māori navigators such as Maia and his waka Te Ikaroa a Rauru, as well as Captain James Cook and the Endeavour some 750 years later.

The award judges are former Wellington mayor Dame Kerry Prendergast, distinguished diplomat and public servant Sir Maarten Wevers and NZ Initiative executive director Dr Oliver Hartwich.

The awards are open to all of New Zealand’s 78 local authorities. Winners will be announced at the Local Government NZ conference dinner in Blenheim on 16 July.