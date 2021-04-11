Location of interest in Mt Roskill announced, further locations expected

A Mt Roskill bakery is a location of interest after an infected MIQ worker visited there.

The Ministry of Health wants anyone who visited the Bikanervala bakery at 2 White Swan Road on April 7 between 1.30-2.30pm are considered a casual contact and should monitor themselves for any symptoms and get tested if they feel unwell.

A further announcement is expected by the ministry on other locations of interest once they are confirmed.

The update comes on the first day of a two-week suspension on flights from India into New Zealand. The suspension starts at 4pm today.

There are currently 13 new cases of Covid in New Zealand, all in managed isolation.

Eight of the new cases came on flights from India via the United Arab Emirates.

The new restrictions on flights from India were introduced in a bid to curb the rising number of travellers testing positive on arrival.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the suspension on Thursday, saying it was necessary to stop managed isolation facilities from being overwhelmed with cases.