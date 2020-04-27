Lockdown hasn't locked down teacher shortage - 4.30pm Newsbreak

- Sadly, the COVID-19 has taken another life. A woman in her 90s from the St Margaret's rest home in Auckland. There is also one new confirmed and four probable cases of COVID-19. Taking the total number to 1449. 7 people are in hospital, 1 in a critical condition in Middlemore Hospital. 1180 people have recovered from COVID-19. Of the total cases, 9% are Māori, and 5% are Pasifika.

- Cook Island businesses have been feeling the pinch of COVID-19 since their borders shut, bringing most business projects to a complete halt. Owner of Akairo Construction Reikorangi Ellison and his father who's an electrician say some of their projects on the mainland have been left unfinished, but they continue to work behind the scenes.

- Waikato Regional Council chief executive Vaughan Payne will donate 20 percent of his salary for six months, after-tax to Fraser High School to help with whānau dealing with hardships due to the current economic downturn. $22,880 will be paid in fortnightly installments, to his local school. The only stipulation he has made is that the money is to be used for underprivileged students because education is a way of ensuring their future.

- New Zealand will come out of lockdown still dealing with teacher shortages around the country, and while online teaching hasn't offered all the answers. CE for Te Runanganui o ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori, Hohepa Campbell says it has equipped kaiako with a new skillset.

- A Māori historian is researching the soldiers of A Company of the 28th Māori Battalion who failed to return home after World War 2. Harawira Pearless has conducted extensive research on battle sites around the world where Māori fought. He currently has a list of 30 soldiers from A Company who were killed or missing in action, and he wants to create a data system that will hopefully bring closure to their families.