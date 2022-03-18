Lockdowns didn’t stop Kiwis from losing nearly a billion dollars on pokies

Kiwis bet $987 million on pokie machines pokies in pubs, clubs and TABs in the 2020/21 financial year - the highest it has been in five years despite Covid-19 lockdowns.

And that figure is why the Problem Gambling Foundation has welcomed the government’s review into pokies announced yesterday.

Foundation spokesperson Andree Froude says the spend on pokies in Aotearoa is fast approaching $1 billion “and that is money coming out of some of our poorest communities”.

She says it is disproportionately impacting Māori, Pasifika and Asian communities.

“Over 60% of pokie venues are in medium-high to very high deprivation areas so the money being lost is coming from people who can least afford to lose it.”

New data from the Department of Internal Affairs shows Kiwis spent $2.625 billion on the four main types of gambling in the 2020/21 financial year.

Betting with a vengeance

Spending on all forms of gambling increased over the previous financial year by 17%, with spending on pokies (outside casinos) increasing by 23% to $987 million.

“It certainly shows Kiwis returned to gambling after the lockdown restrictions ended, spending the equivalent of $730 for every adult in the country,” she says.

Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti yesterday announced the review, which aims to target and reduce harm experienced by some people who use pokies and people close to them.

Froude says the review provides an opportunity for people to have their say on pokies in Aotearoa.

“We encourage people to speak out about pokies in their communities and the funding system that relies on people in our poorest communities putting money into pokies,” she says.

“Class 4 pokies are the most harmful form of gambling with nearly 50% of people seeking help for gambling citing pokies in pubs, clubs and TABs as their main form of gambling.”

Six-week consultation

Harmful gambling can lead to broken relationships, loss of employment, poor mental health, fraud, poverty, family violence and child neglect, she says.

Results from the 2018 Health and Lifestyles Survey found that pokie players were more than twice as likely to be at-risk of some level of gambling-related harm compared to other gamblers.

Public consultation on reducing the harm from pokies will run for six weeks. The public discussion document is available here including quick-reads in a number of languages.