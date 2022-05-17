Long-awaited debut EP finally released - Jackson Owens

Soul and R&B singer, Jackson Owens (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Awa, Te Arawa, Ngāi Tahu), has been busy during the month of May, for Aotearoa Māori Music Month.

Last Friday, Owens, released his long-awaited debut EP, For the better.

Owens says his new EP is about his journey and what he has been through the last few years.

“I really showcase who I am as a person and the music I grew up on, so it’s a good representation of myself,” he says.

The new waiata he released last week is from his new EP, The Weekend, and says it is one of his favourites.

“It was the first track worked on for the EP, so it’s got a special place in my heart.”

Te Matatini 50th anniversary album

Owens has recently released a song with Te Matatini called, Te Ao Muhurangi by Kapa Haka group, Te Whānau a Apanui.

“I’m really proud to be on that album and it showcases a lot of amazing Aotearoa talent, so it’s an honour to be on that album.”

A whānau affair

Owens' sister, Georgia, is also working on her EP/album which is to be released in the next couple of months.

“We do need to do a duet too. She might try and outsing me though … I might have to be her backup singer.”

Owens' younger brother, who he says keeps him grounded, is also credited.

“He’s the man behind the scenes doing all the mahi, so I owe a lot to my brother … he definitely keeps me grounded that’s for sure.”

Hīkoi to 100 Music Festival

Owens says he will be performing for the first time since Covid this weekend at the ‘Hīkoi to 100 Music Festival.’

“I'm really looking forward to that and we’ve got some shows lined up after that."