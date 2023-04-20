Long distance waka ama nationals underway in Whitianga

Ngāti Hei welcomed more than a thousand waka ama paddlers to Te Whanganui a Hei today ahead of the long-distance nationals with a powhiri

“It is important for us to begin all our Waka Ama NZ national events with a pōwhiri," Waka Ama NZ chief executive, Lara Collins, says. "It is a way for us to bring together our waka ama whānau before racing and acknowledge the haukāinga of where our event is taking place.”

The event is being hosted at Whitianga on the Coromandel Peninsula by the Te Hiku o te Ika Region, Whitianga Waka Ama, Hauraki Waka Ama, Te Āputa Tira How and Te Whānau Waka Ama o Whangamatā bringing some of the country's best paddlers together for two days of racing.

The event has caught the eye of Whitianga locals as the community welcomes 1045 paddlers representing 56 clubs. Leanne Petersen from Whitianga Waka Ama says the town has an excited buzz surrounding it.

"With a record-breaking number of entries, this will be an excellent opportunity for families to come together and support their community while enjoying a family-friendly event. The organisers encourage families to come and support the participants and get behind the individuals and teams that have entered.

Mercury Bay 'well-suited to nautical events'

"There will also be a market area with some amazing artwork, clothing and food stalls selling everyone's favourites on each competition day.”

Waka Ama NZ says the event has received great support from the Thames-Coromandel District Council.

Mayor Len Salt says it’s not often that the Coromandel hosts national-level sporting competitions "but we think everyone will agree that Mercury Bay is well suited to this kind of nautical event. It also ties in so well with the area’s seafaring legacy, going right back to Kupe and other historic navigators.

"We’re expecting a great time, with more than 1,000 competitors plus all their supporters and whānau.”

Te Toki Voyaging Trust crew who have travelled from Tāmaki Makaurau on their waka hourua, Haunui, will be a spectacular sight in the bay over the next few days. The waka arrived in Whitianga today and will be supporting the event from the water.

Racing will start from Buffalo Beach, Whitianga, on Friday morning.