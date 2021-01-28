Long queues as two Covid-19 cases appear in community

Long queues have formed around Auckland and Northland as people seek Covid-19 tests now two community cases have been identified.

The two cases in the community, an adult and a child, have the same South African strain of the virus as the Northland woman infected at the Pullman Hotel.

Genome testing overnight has shown the pair were linked to the first infection at the Pullman Hotel. They previously returned two negative tests while at the Pullman.

The two people are asymptomatic. A third member of their family has tested negative.

As a precaution, Public Health staff are checking details with the individuals about their movements since they left managed isolation to identify close and casual contacts if contact tracing is required.

The first results of the pair's close contact had come back negative. There were six close contacts in total.

There has been extensive testing under way for all returnees who had left the Pullman after their two-week quarantine. Some 300 people have tested negative. Another 54 people are still to be tested. In the meantime the hotel won’t be accepting any new people.

Health officials are also looking at restricting further movement towards the end of stay in managed isolation for all returnees.

Taitokerau Border Control set up an information stop at Waiomio, south of Kawakawa, to let visitors to the Far North know about the potential risk of Covid-19 to the community. But police have now close it down because of traffic concerns

Where they went

These are the locations linked to the two community cases:

BBQ King, 4A/270 Oteha Valley Rd, Albany

January 17 between 11am-2pm or 5pm-9pm, or January 18 between 12.30pm-3pm or 5pm-9pm.

Pak'nSave, 20 Hibiscus Coast Highway, Silverdale

January 17 between 2pm-2.30pm, or January 18 between 12pm-12.30pm.

Caltex, 70 Grand Drive, Ōrewa

January 18, between 1pm and 1.30pm.

Hickeys Pharmacy, 16 Moana Ave, Ōrewa

January 23, between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

Farmers, Don McKinnon Drive, Albany

January 24, between 12pm and 1pm.

Tai Ping Supermarket Albany, 92 Rosedale Rd, Rosedale

January 24, between 12pm and 1pm.

New World Ōrewa, 11 Moana Ave, Ōrewa

January 25, between 1pm and 2pm.

Tai Ping Supermarket Northcote, 2 Kilham Ave, Northcote

January 26, between 12.30pm and 1pm.

Testing centre locations

The Ministry of Health says three testing centres have been set up in the Whangārei area:

20 Winger Crescent, in Kamo, from Monday to Friday from 9am-4pm.

Pohe Island, Rock N Roll Club Building, off Riverside Drive, from Monday to Friday from 9am-4pm.

Ruakaka Testing Centre, Refining NZ Visitor Centre (Port Marsden Highway). from Monday to Friday from 9am-4pm.

Other testing sites in Northland are:

Ruakaka Testing Centre, Port Marsden Highway, Ruakaka, on Monday and Tuesday from 9am-4pm.

Dargaville Hospital, Awakino Rd, Dargaville, from Monday to Friday from 9am-4pm.

Kaitaia Hospital, 29 Redan Rd, Kaitaia, from Monday to Friday from 9am-4pm.

Kerikeri Turner Centre, Cobham Rd, Kerikeri, from Monday to Friday from 9am-4pm.

Ngāti Hine Health Trust, 2/4 Rayner Street in Kawakawa, from Monday to Friday from 9am-3pm.

Te Hau Ora O Ngāpuhi, 113 Broadway St in Kaikohe, by appointment only, phone 0800 484 006 then select option 2.

Rawene Hospital, people are asked to call 09 405 7709 to request a test in advance of going to the hospital.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service says pop-up clinics will operate in Mangawhai and Helensville from Monday morning.

The Mangawhai Community Testing Centre will be held at Mangawhai Domain, 75 Moir St in Mangawhai. It will be open from midday until 6pm on Monday, and from 8.30am-4.30pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Helensville testing centre is at Whare Oranga ō Parakai, 11 Parakai Ave, Parakai, from 10am-5pm on Monday and 9am-5pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Other north and West Auckland testing locations are:

Northcote Community Testing Centre, 16-18 College Rd, Northcote, on Monday 8:30am-6pm, Tuesday to Friday 8:30am-4:30pm, Saturday to Sunday 8:30am-2:30pm.

Balmoral Community Testing Centre, 182 Balmoral Road, on Monday 8:30am-6pm, Tuesday to Friday 8:30am-4:30pm, Saturday to Sunday 8:30am-2:30pm.

Whānau House, corner of Edsel St and Catherine St, Henderson, on Monday 8am-6pm, Tuesday to Friday 8am-4pm, Saturday to Sunday 8:30am-2:00pm.

Health New Lynn, McCrae Way, New Lynn, on Monday 8:30am-6pm, Tuesday to Friday from 8.30am-4.30pm.

Ōtara Community Testing Centre, on Monday 8:30am-6pm, Tuesday to Friday 8:30am-4pm, Sunday 10am-2pm.

The Whānau ora Community Clinic, 25 Druces road, Wiri, on Monday 8:30am-6pm, Tuesday to Friday 8:30am-4pm, Sunday 10am-2pm.