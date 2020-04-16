Looking forward to Alert Level 3 - 7.30am Newsbreak

- Cabinet ministers will decide on Monday whether to ease the tight restrictions when the initial four-week lockdown period ends on Wednesday night. Education Minister Chris Hipkins said schools might reopen on 29 April, but if they did it would only be for some students. New Zealanders will today hear more about what life and business activity might look like under Alert Level 3.

- In the last 24 hours, there are six new confirmed and 14 probable cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases to 1,386. 13 people are in hospital, three are in ICU and two are in a critical condition. 728 people have recovered from COVID-19. Of the total cases, 113 are Māori, and 62 are Pasifika. 2,100 tests were undertaken yesterday.

- This is the first leadership announcement for the Māori Party since Te Ururoa Flavell stood down after losing the 2017 election.

- Northland kuia and kaumātua will enjoy the benefits of a partnership between Ngāti Wai Trust Board and Auckland company Neat Meat. Over a tonne of prime pork bones have been transferred to some Northland communities.